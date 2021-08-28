Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday.

Electromed stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

