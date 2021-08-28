Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Bird Construction stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

