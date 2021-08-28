Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 680.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,985 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 8.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

