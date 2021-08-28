New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.34 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Insulet worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $295.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.65. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.08 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

