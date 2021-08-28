salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

