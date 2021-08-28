Air Partner’s (AIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
LON:AIR opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.14. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.27).
About Air Partner
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.