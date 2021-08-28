Air Partner’s (AIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

LON:AIR opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.14. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.27).

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

