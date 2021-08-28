Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COK. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK opened at €55.50 ($65.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.26. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €57.66 ($67.84).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.