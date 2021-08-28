Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €62.16 ($73.13) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €60.66.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

