Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of XX stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$46.62 million and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

