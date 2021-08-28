Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $400,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

