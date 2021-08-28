Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 154.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

