Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,339 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 181.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

OFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

OFS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

