Cutler Group LP Takes $38,000 Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000.

Shares of KNOP opened at $17.81 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $586.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

