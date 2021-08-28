New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after acquiring an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

