New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 441 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of NetApp worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 255.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 466,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after buying an additional 409,376 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.06 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

