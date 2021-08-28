New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,279 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 216.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.62. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $188.97.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.58.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

