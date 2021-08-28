New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 121,775 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $170.92 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

