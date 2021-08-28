Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,677,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $16.56 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

