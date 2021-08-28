Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 11,809 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Matson worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 40.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $359,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $78.78 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $3,463,648. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

