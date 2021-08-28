Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 167,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DADA. upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

