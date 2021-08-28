Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

