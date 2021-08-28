Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.