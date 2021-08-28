Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OCPNY opened at $20.72 on Friday. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

