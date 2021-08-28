Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $115.94.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

