Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$161.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.