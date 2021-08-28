Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.27. The firm has a market cap of C$50.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Insiders sold 165,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,286 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

