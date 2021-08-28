$203.35 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $203.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.20 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $798.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $846.94 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CUBE opened at $52.79 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

