The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.30.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$151.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$85.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

