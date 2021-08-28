Alan S. Mckim Sells 25,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CLH opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.44. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.