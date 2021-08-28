Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Sells 34,225 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Children’s Place stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
