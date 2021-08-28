Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Sells 34,225 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.