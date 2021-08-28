Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Up 8.7%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. 1,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 90,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.
Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
