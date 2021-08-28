Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Up 8.7%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. 1,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 90,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

