$371.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce sales of $371.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

HLMN opened at $11.85 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

