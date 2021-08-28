Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

