Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

