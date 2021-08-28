GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.64. 28,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,974,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.
In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.