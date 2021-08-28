GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.64. 28,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,974,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

