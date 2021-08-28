Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 3.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 901,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $728.45 million, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares in the company, valued at $48,642,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,899 shares of company stock worth $730,036. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

