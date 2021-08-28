SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the July 29th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $1,010,500 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

