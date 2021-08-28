Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Rises By 162.8%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $90.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.
