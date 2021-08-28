Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Rises By 162.8%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

