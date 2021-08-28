Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

