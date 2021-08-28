National Bank Financial Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.