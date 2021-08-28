Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $353,000 in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RMI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

