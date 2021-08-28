Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

