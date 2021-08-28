Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 20.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Genpact by 138.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Genpact by 37.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at $20,937,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:G opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

