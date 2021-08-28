Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $600,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $88.66 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

