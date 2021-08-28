Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $210.94 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,886,957. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

