Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $562,000 Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 184.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,085 shares of company stock worth $16,797,188. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.