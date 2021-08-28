Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.47 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.