Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after buying an additional 157,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

QDEL opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.56. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.