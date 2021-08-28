Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quidel by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quidel by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

