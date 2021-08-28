Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $46,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DISH Network by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

